Summer Season: 7 Dog Breeds Who Love Swimming

These breeds have various degrees of affinity for swimming, but with proper introduction and training, many dogs can learn to enjoy water activities. Here are seven dog breeds that typically love swimming

Labradors are known for their love of water and are excellent swimmers due to their webbed feet and water-resistant coat. They're often used in water rescue operations.

Like Labs, Golden Retrievers have a natural affinity for water. They enjoy swimming and retrieving objects from the water, making them great companions for water activities.

Cocker Spaniels are known for their love of water. Their playful and adventurous natures make them enthusiastic participants in water activities such as swimming.

Newfoundlands are massive dogs with thick, water-resistant coats. Despite their size, they are surprisingly agile swimmers and are often called "gentle giants" in the water.

After learning to swim, many Beagles like it. They may not be as good swimmers as larger breeds, but with supervision, they may have fun.

After adequate training, many American Bulldogs love swimming. With practice, their muscular frame and great swimming ability may make them confident swimmers.

Border Collies appreciate mental and physical challenges. After adequate training, many Border Collies like swimming, especially if it includes fetching or herding toys.