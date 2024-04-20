Man Held After Denmark's Billund Airport Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

(MENAFN- IANS) Copenhagen, April 20 (IANS/DPA) Denmark's Billund airport was evacuated following a bomb threat on Saturday, with police urging the public to stay away.

A man was detained in the police operation.

Police issued an instruction in different languages on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to the effect that all traffic had been shut down temporarily at the airport that serves the small town where the Lego toy company is located.

"There is currently no air activity at Billund Airport, and there is no time horizon for when [there] will be again," they posted in English on Facebook. "Don't drive to the airport. The police are working with the help of investigators, bomb dogs and the Armed Forces' ammunition cleaners," the posting said.

Danish police were also called out in the early hours near Legoland in Billund, the Ritzau news agency reported. A cash machine had been blown up, the report said. Police said an investigation was proceeding into whether the two cases were linked.