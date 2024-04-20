Goa Congress Slams BJP Over Flooding In State Capital

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji April 20 (IANS) The Congress leaders here have slammed the BJP government in the state after the capital city, where work on the 'Smart City' projects is going on, was flooded due to unseasonal rain on Saturday.

The Congress leaders inspected some areas that had come under water and said that Smart City is 'Mission Total Commission'.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar said that 'Viksit Bharat and Modi's Guarantee' has been exposed in the capital city.“The sewerage line is broken, everything is in a mess here. We had earlier said that this project is full of 'Mission Total Commission' and today it has been proven. All roads have come under water and it has also entered shops,” Patkar said.

“The work for the 'Smart City' project should be shown to the people of Goa, so they will come to know that the BJP has ruined Goa,” Patkar added.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said that this is just a trailer of the development undertaken in Panaji, spending almost Rs 1000 crore under the Smart City project.

The area residents also vented their anger against the government for the inconvenience caused due to the flooding.