Terrorists Were Offered Biryani During Congress Rule, Claims Yogi Adityanath In R'sthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 20 (IANS) Addressing an election rally after holding a roadshow at Nimbahera in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that terrorists were offered biryani during Congress rule.

“Even for Lord Ram, it was said that he wasn't born,” he said while lashing out at the Congress. He added that those who can't respect the faith of a nation, those who cannot strengthen national security and are unable to take their heritage and culture forward have no right to come to power. The Congress is a party that is playing with the security and faith of the country, he stated.

Under the Narendra Modi government, the country has grown by leaps and bounds. Narendra Modi needs to be brought back as PM as the country has already suffered due to communalism under the Congress, said the UP CM.

He also referred to Pakistan and quipped that even if there is a sound of crackers, Pakistan says they have no hand in it.

Yogi reached Nimbhaheda in the afternoon where he was given a warm welcome with state minister Jhabar Singh Kharrra receiving him. BJP state president CP Joshi and MLA Shrichand Kriplani were with Yogi during the roadshow which passed through the main roads to culminate at Shekhawat Circle. Here, he garlanded the statue of former CM Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and then addressed the gathering.