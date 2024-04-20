Every Global Brand Wants To Be In India: OYO's Ritesh Agarwal

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Ritesh Agarwal, Founder, and CEO of global hospitality chain OYO Rooms, on Saturday said this is the ideal time for global companies to come and start a business in the country, which offers a conducive atmosphere amid friendly government policies.

In a post on X, Agarwal who is a popular 'Shark Tank India' judge, said that today, every global brand wants to be in the country.

"From being the back office for the world to being the talent capital for the world, India has come a long way globally," he posted.

"If you are a global brand or a startup or a business and India is not on your radar, you are probably missing out greatly," he noted.

The hospitality and travel-tech company clocked a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 30 crore in the third quarter (Q3) of the last fiscal year (FY24).

The company registered a profitable quarter with a PAT of over Rs 16 crore in the second quarter (Q2) of FY24.