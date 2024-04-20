Firing At Salman Khan's House: Lawrence Bishnoi, Brother Anmol Bishnoi Declared 'Wanted Accused'

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Mumbai Crime Branch on Saturday declared gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi as wanted accused in connection with the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence on April 14 police has also added three new sections – 506 (2) (threatening), 115 (incitement) and 201 (destroying evidence) – to this FIR.

