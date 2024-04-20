Du Are Trailblazing As The Digital Transformation Partner At GISEC Global 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The event is set to revolutionize the cybersecurity landscape by pioneering transformative solutions that safeguard the digital horizons of tomorrow.

Dubai, UAE du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced its participation as a Digital Transformation Partner at the 13th edition of the Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference (GISEC) 2024, scheduled for 23-25 April at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The announcement is in line with du's growth objectives as it spearheads initiatives in the region to advance cybersecurity and digital transformation-critical components in today's rapidly evolving technological landscape.

GISEC 2024 is set to be the Middle East and Africa's largest cybersecurity event, focusing on the latest solutions and innovations that protect the digital assets of corporations and governments alike. At the event, du will showcase next-level cybersecurity solutions where some of them are being powered AI, reinforcing its commitment to providing robust digital defense mechanisms that cater to the diverse needs of the BFSI, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Telecoms, and Defence sectors.

Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Officer at du, said:“We are at a pivotal juncture in the AI revolution and has a great impact on the cybersecurity history. At du, we believe in not just adapting but setting the pace for digital transformation and security. Our partnership with GISEC emanates from our core mission to deliver unparalleled safety and innovation to our customers and to the industry. We are also the founding partner for the Global Cyber Drill initiative that is being led by Cyber Security Council. We're honoured to lead the discourse at this event and drive the cybersecurity conversation forward.”

GISEC 2024 promises to be an incubator for cyber resilience, offering attendees over 300 hours of knowledge-sharing sessions, cyber competitions, and live hacking demonstrations. This aligns perfectly with du's vision to build an ecosystem that not only anticipates digital threats but effectively neutralizes them.

The event will bring together global CISOs, IT innovators, and government officials, providing du with a platform to demonstrate thought leadership and exchange best practices with industry peers. Participants can look forward to understanding du's impact on cybersecurity and digital infrastructure across the region and beyond.

du is an integral driver of the UAE's economic, social, and digital transformation.