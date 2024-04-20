Azerbaijani Defense Minister Meets With Leadership Of Land Forces

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 20, an official meeting was held at the headquarters ofthe Land Forces under the leadership of Defense Minister, ColonelGeneral Zakir Hasanov, Azernews reports, citingAzerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Defense -Commander of the Land Forces, Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev,chiefs of departments and services, army corp and formationcommanders of the Land Forces.

An official meeting commenced with commemorating the memory ofNational Leader Heydar Aliyev, the Martyrs, who sacrificed theirlives for the independence and territorial integrity ofAzerbaijan.

The Minister of Defense delivered to the meeting participantsthe tasks assigned to the Azerbaijan Army by President of theRepublic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the ArmedForces, Ilham Aliyev.

The meeting discussed the current operational conditions on theAzerbaijani-Armenian conditional border, measures for combattraining of military units and the state of militarydiscipline.

The Minister gave relevant instructions on improving theservice-combat activity of military units, increasing vigilance, aswell as constant preparation for accurate and timely execution ofcombat missions.

Minister Zakir Hasanov noted the importance of paying specialattention to the material-technical and engineering support of theunits conducting combat duty in the difficult terrain andhigh-mountainous areas, as well as the improvement of themoral-psychological training.

Colonel General Z.Hasanov assigned specific tasks for therelevant officers on the effective implementation of the process ofdelimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijanand the Republic of Armenia and taking the necessary measures ininteraction with other state authorities in order to ensuresecurity.

Defense Minister gave relevant instructions related to theprovision of necessary technical support for the transportation ofpersonnel, ammunition and military equipment of the Russianpeacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in the Karabakhregion of Azerbaijan and currently leaving the country.

The minister also emphasized the importance of focusing onbetter implementation of the activities.