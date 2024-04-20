Jeyhun Bayramov Receives Outgoing Ambassador Of Iran

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has receivedAmbassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran, Seyyed AbbasMousavi, on the occasion of the end of his diplomatic tenure in thecountry, Azernews reports, citing AzerbaijaniForeign Ministry.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the development offriendly and cooperative relations between the two states, whichare built on historical roots, on the basis of mutual respect. Itwas emphasized that important steps have been taken to developrelations in political, economic, trade, and other directions.

According to information, Bayramov also pointed out that thedevelopment of relations between the two countries in regional andmultilateral frameworks, regional formats such as 3+3 arefunctioning effectively.

Ambassador Seyyed Abbas Mousavi thanked for the support given tohim during his diplomatic activity. He noted that all opportunitieswere mobilized for the development of bilateral relations duringhis work as an ambassador, and stressed that he is sure that thefuture ambassador will spare no effort to further develop theserelations.

Furthermore, other bilateral and regional issues of mutualinterest were discussed at the meeting.

Bayramov wished Ambassador Seyyed Abbas Mousavi success in hisfuture endeavors.