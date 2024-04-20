Explosions Occurred In Kharkiv Again

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions have been heard in Kharkiv again.
"Kharkiv is hearing explosions again. Stay in shelters," Terekhov wrote.
As reported, around 12:30 p.m., Terekhov also reported an explosion in Kharkiv.
