Turkiye, Egypt Warn Of Escalation Between Iran And Israeli Occupation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, April 20 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, during their meeting in Istanbul Saturday, discussed the "grave situation" in Gaza and the possibility of dispatching humanitarian aid.

In a joint press conference with Shoukry, Fidan affirmed both countries' commitment to providing humanitarian relief to Gaza and achieving a two-state solution. Additionally, Fidan cautioned about repercussions from Iran-Israeli occupation tensions.

For his part, Shoukry expressed concern over ongoing escalations and urged both parties to show self-restraint, cautioning that conflict in Gaza could escalate regional tensions.

Shoukry confirmed that Cairo will host a Turkish delegation to arrange for an upcoming visit by President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi to Turkiye in the near future.

In addition, the official visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Egypt on February 14, 2024, after a twelve-year gap, marked a significant milestone in improving bilateral relations between the two countries.

During Erdogan's visit, a joint declaration was signed to restructure the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between Turkiye and Egypt, led by both nations' leaders. (end)

