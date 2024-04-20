Qatar Extends Charitable Reach Out To Asia Through Its Development, Humanitarian Initiatives, Programmes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Moving from its humanitarian and moral role, and in commitment to its responsibility as an active partner in the international community, the State of Qatar is always keen to play a leadership role in providing humanitarian and development assistance to those in need across the world.

The State of Qatar has become one of the most prominent global leaders in these fields, and has enjoyed effective strategic, development and humanitarian partnerships, especially in war and conflict zones, in addition to its initiatives supporting efforts aimed at reducing humanitarian needs worldwide, including Asian countries and societies, thanks to the sound directives of the wise leadership, and in line with the country's National Vision 2030.

The development and humanitarian aid and initiatives provided by the State of Qatar cover various fields, especially education, health, and economic empowerment, in targeted countries and communities around the world including the Asian continent and countries included in the tour of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

In this regard, the contributions of the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and its positive impact are highlighted, as it was able to make change in fragile and marginalized communities around the world, by supporting basic resources, development programs and projects, this has had a significant and direct impact on people's lives in dozens of countries around the world, including the countries of the Asian continent.

The QFFD's contributions to Bangladesh, Nepal, and the Philippines, which are the countries included in the tour of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, amounted to 26 million and 852 thousand and 948 USD, during the period from 2019 until February 2024.

In the Republic of Bangladesh, the QFFD made notable contributions, including in the education sector, where the fourth program for developing primary education there was supported for the benefit of 650,000 children who are not enrolled in school, during the period between 2021-2023.

In the health sector, the first phase of the "Qatar Creating Vision" initiative was launched in 2016 in partnership with the Orbis Charitable Trust in Bangladesh, which continued until 2019, as the program aims to prevent childhood blindness and refractive error and provide high-quality eye care for children.

Through the Orbis programme, this project was launched and implemented in southeastern Bangladesh to improve eye care for Rohingya refugees in the region and for residents in Cox's Bazar.

Also, among the QFFD's projects in Bangladesh is a Inclusive and Integrated sanitation & Hygiene Project in 10 priority Towns in Bangladesh through the "Live and Livelihood Fund" initiative, which was launched by the Islamic Development Bank and development cooperation partners in 2016, the project was supported by the QFFD in 2018.

The project aims to ensure good lives and livelihoods for 1.4 million citizens in ten cities, by providing a good and healthy life and significantly reducing the incidence of water-borne diseases and protecting the environment, by providing sustainable sanitation and hygiene facilities and services, and to provide protection for soil and groundwater from microbiological contamination, through the construction of a standard containment designed on site targeting 77,000 families. The project, which began implementation in 2022, will also provide job opportunities and create businesses for more than 1,000 people.

