UP CM Yogi Adityanath Congratulates Students On Their Success In UP Board Exams

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 20 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday congratulated the boys and girls who passed the 10th and 12th examinations of the UP Board. He wished them a bright future and encouraged them to continue their hard work with dedication and patience.

He wrote on his X account,“Hearty congratulations to all the students, who have passed the 10th and 12th class examinations of the Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, as well as their parents and teachers. You all are the golden future of 'New Uttar Pradesh'. With your hard work, dedication, and patience, we hope you achieve success in every challenge life presents. May the blessings of Mother Sharda always be upon you all!”

It is noteworthy that the UP Board declared the results of Class 10th and 12th, in which 89.55 per cent of students passed in Class 10 and 82.60 per cent of students passed in Class 12 (Intermediate) exam.