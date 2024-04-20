Nitin-Salman Pair Wins Open Doubles Gold In Asia Cup Rowing In South Korea

(MENAFN- IANS) Chungju (Korea), April 20 (IANS) Indian rowers Nitin Deol and Salman Khan won the gold medal in the Men's Open Doubles competition in the 2024 Asian Cup here on Saturday.

The final race of this category concluded on Saturday morning and in a keenly contested race, Nitin Deol and Salman Khan defeated a strong challenge from a local pair to win in a timing of 6:35.73.

Meanwhile, in the Asia Oceania Olympic Qualification Regatta being held alongside this event, India's Lightweight Men's Double Sculls pair Ujjwal Kumar and Arvind Singh topped their race and qualified for the final (Final A) on Saturday.

Balraj Panwar, who finished second in the Men's Singles Scull race, also qualified for the Final A as he inched closer to qualification for the Paris Olympic Games to be held from July 26 to August 11.

The winner of the final in the Asia Oceania Olympic Qualification Regatta will qualify for the Olympic Games. Those who fail to get through the continental qualifiers will get a chance to make it through the final Olympic qualifying regatta to be held in a few weeks.