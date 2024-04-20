IPL 2024: I Am 100 Percent Ready To Represent India In T20 WC, Says Dinesh Karthik

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 20 (IANS) India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik revealed that he will support Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar decision of his inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad.

The star Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter created a buzz after playing back-to-back sensation knocks in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Karthik has been one of the most consistent players for RCB, scoring 226 runs in 7 matches this season at a strike rate of 205.45 and an impressive average of 75.33.

“I am completely with Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, and Ajit Agarkar, and I respect any decision that they take,” said Dinesh Karthik in the pre-match press conference against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday

“At this stage in my life, it would be the greatest feeling for me to represent India (at the upcoming T-20 World Cup). I'm very, very keen to do so. There is nothing bigger in my life other than representing India in this T-20 World Cup. I also feel there are three very, very stable, honest people who are at their helm to decide what should be the best Indian team for the World Cup. Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, and Ajit Agarkar. And I'm completely with them. I respect any decision that they take. But all I can say is I'm 100% ready. And you know I'll do everything I can to be on that flight to the World Cup,” he added

Karthik's most recent innings came against Sunrisers Hyderabad of 83-runs in 35 deliveries which gave his team a chance to chase down the mammoth total of 288 runs.

DK's innings ultimately ended up in a losing cause, but it still meant that RCB were able to post a total of 262 runs in their 20 overs, with the margin of defeat being just 25 runs.

“'It's been thoroughly enjoyable to do what I'm doing for RCB as a finisher,” said Karthik.

“Look, I think these days as a player, you need to understand your strengths. I'm not (Andre) Russell or [Kieron] Pollard who can mishit a ball and get a six for it. So I need to understand how I do. How I can beat gaps, what sort of balls I can hit for boundaries. And I realised there was a certain pattern in which bowlers were bowling to me. So, I needed to try and work out a solution for that. And hence, when I practice, I try and understand, okay, this is what they're going to bowl at me. How am I going to get a boundary visualizing a field that is going to be in place for me?. It's been great to go out there and express myself, and it's been thoroughly enjoyable to do what I'm doing for RCB as a finisher,” he concluded.

Karthik last played for India in the 2022 T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh and scored 14 runs in 4 matches. However, Karthik will have to contend with the likes of Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul for the World Cup squad.