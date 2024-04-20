Kuwait Deputy FM Leads Delegation To EU-Gulf Forum

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah will chair a delegation attending the EU-Gulf High-Level Forum on Regional Security and Cooperation due in Luxembourg on Monday, said the Kuwaiti ambassador to Belgium Saturday.

The forum is an unprecedented event between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and EU member countries and comes in the context of their bilateral partnership that was agreed in 2022, Ambassador Nawaf Al-Enezi, who is also chief of Kuwait's diplomatic missions at the EU and NATO, told KUNA.

The gathering is also deemed a significant indication of mutual willingness to promote the strategic partnership between both sides, implement their political dialogue, and upgrade the level of coordination about issues of mutual interest, favorably reflecting on regional and global security and stability, he added.

The EU-Gulf High-Level Forum on Regional Security and Cooperation comes amid swift regional and world developments, offering an opportunity for both sides to share views on regional happenings and de-escalation efforts. (end)

