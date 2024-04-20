British Intelligence: Russia Loses At Least 100 Combat Aircraft In War With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The downing of the Russian Tu-22M3 military aircraft was the first time that the Ukrainian air defense system shot down a strategic bomber.

The British Ministry of Defense reported this on social network X, citing intelligence data, Ukrinform reported.

The United Kingdom intelligence noted, it is almost certain that reports of a S-200 missile (SA-5) being used are accurate and that this was another successful Ukrainian action against the Russian Air Force.



This system is likely the same system used to shoot down a Russian A-50 MAINSTAY on 23 February 2024.

“This is the first instance of a strategic bomber being shot down by Ukrainian Air Defence systems. It is highly likely that Russia has now sustained at least 100 fixed-wing combat aircraft losses to date,” the statement reads.

As reported, on 19 April 2024, Russia carried out airstrikes using Tu-22M3 BACKFIRE C strategic bombers likely against targets in southern Ukraine. Defence Intelligence of Ukraine announced that they had shot down one of the bombers, with reports circulating online that appeared to show a single BACKFIRE losing control in the air, and subsequently crashing into a field.

The commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, confirmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber.