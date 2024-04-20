Tractor Explodes On Anti-Personnel Mine In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A tractor exploded on an anti-personnel mine in the Kharkiv region near the village of Turove, Zolochiv community.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"On April 20, in a field near the village of Turove, Zolochiv community, a tractor hit an unknown explosive object. As a result of the explosion, the equipment was damaged. The driver was not injured," the report said.

Russians attackregion with mortars and artillery

As noted, according to preliminary data, an extremely dangerous anti-personnel mine PFM-1 "Petal" was detonated. It is designed to hit the lower part of the leg.

The mine can be green or olive in color, which makes it very difficult to detect. A small force of several kilograms is enough to detonate it.

As reported, on March 25, a tractor exploded on an anti-tank mine in the Izium district of the Kharkiv region, injuring a man.