Tractor Explodes On Anti-Personnel Mine In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A tractor exploded on an anti-personnel mine in the Kharkiv region near the village of Turove, Zolochiv community.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"On April 20, in a field near the village of Turove, Zolochiv community, a tractor hit an unknown explosive object. As a result of the explosion, the equipment was damaged. The driver was not injured," the report said.
As noted, according to preliminary data, an extremely dangerous anti-personnel mine PFM-1 "Petal" was detonated. It is designed to hit the lower part of the leg.
The mine can be green or olive in color, which makes it very difficult to detect. A small force of several kilograms is enough to detonate it.
As reported, on March 25, a tractor exploded on an anti-tank mine in the Izium district of the Kharkiv region, injuring a man.
