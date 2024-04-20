Enemy Drone Shot Down Over Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An enemy drone was shot down over Zaporizhzhia, and its elimination caused a daytime explosion heard in the city.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform. Read also:
Russian missile strike targets industrial infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia
"An enemy drone is the cause of the daytime explosion over Zaporizhzhia," Fedorov wrote.
As reported, an explosion occurred in Zaporizhzhia during an air raid around noon.
MENAFN20042024000193011044ID1108117873
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.