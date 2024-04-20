Enemy Drone Shot Down Over Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An enemy drone was shot down over Zaporizhzhia, and its elimination caused a daytime explosion heard in the city.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"An enemy drone is the cause of the daytime explosion over Zaporizhzhia," Fedorov wrote.

As reported, an explosion occurred in Zaporizhzhia during an air raid around noon.