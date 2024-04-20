J&K: Hailstorm Damages Orchards In Shopian

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 20 (IANS) A heavy hailstorm on Saturday damaged fruit orchards in several areas of J&K's Shopian district.
The hailstorm hit several villages in the Shopian district including Thairan, Dangerpora, Mooli, Trenz, Mohandpora and other villages.
Reports said that there was heavy damage to fruit orchards including the buds and flowers which will adversely affect the production of the fruit in these areas this autumn.
The fruit growers have appealed to the authorities to assess the damage caused by the hailstorm and provide relief to those orchardists whose trees have suffered heavy damage.
