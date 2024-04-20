Russian Missiles Destroy Major Batch Of Agricultural Products In Ukrainian Seaport

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian missile strike that targeted the Pivdennyi Black Sea port in Odesa region destroyed a batch of agricultural products bound for Asia and Africa.

That's according to Operational Command South, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the enemy made yet another attempt to destroy the port infrastructure and thwart the export of agricultural products.

As of the evening of April 19, it is confirmed that two terminals in the Port of Pivdennyi, which specialize in transshipment of agricultural products, were hit.

"One of the terminals belongs to a world-renowned Singaporean company that has been operating in Ukraine since 2004 and also owns several agricultural processing factories. This is more than $300 million worth of investment and almost 1,000 jobs," reads the report.

This was Russia's 39th attack on port infrastructure facilities in Odesa region – 215 facilities, 153 vehicles, and eight civilian vessels were damaged and partially destroyed. Twenty-six civilians were injured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Friday afternoon, Russia launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure in Odesa region, leaving a man injured.