Pashinyan: Russian Border Guards To Leave Tavush After Delimitation Of Borders With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian border posts will be withdrawn from the border zone ofthe Tavush region after delimitation and subsequent demarcation ofthe borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan are carried out in theseplaces, Azernews reports, citing Armenian PrimeMinister Nikol Pashinyan as he telling at the conversation withjournalists.

“Russian posts appeared there for one reason. What is happeningnow is a significant change in the situation. This means that wedon't have a line of contact, we have a border, and the border is asign of peace. This will mean that the border guards of Armenia andAzerbaijan will cooperate with each other and will be able toindependently guard the border,” he noted.