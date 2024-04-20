Azerbaijan Increases Foreign Exchange Reserves

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As of April 1, 2024, Azerbaijan's strategic currency reservesstood at $69,027,200,000, Azernews reports.
Of this, 83.1%, or $57,372,800,000, fell to the share of theState Oil Fund of Azerbaijan, while 16.9%, or $11,654,400,000 – tothe share of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
In eth first quarter of 2024, the currency reserves of thecountry increased by $1,344,500,000, or 2%. SOFAZ foreign exchangereserves increased by $1,303,100,000, or 2.3%, and the CBA currencystocks grew by $41.4 million, or 0.4%.
Year-on-year, the country's foreign exchange reserves haveincreased by $6,456.6 million, or 10.3%. During the year, theforeign currency reserves of SOFAZ showed an increase of $3,935.2million, or 7.4%, and the foreign exchange reserves of the CBA wentup $2,521.4 million, or 27.6%.
