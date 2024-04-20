No Drones Or Fighter Jets Were Involved In Babylon Explosion

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, April 20 (KUNA) -- The Iraqi Security Media Cell confirmed on Saturday that through radar detection, no drones or fighter jets were found in the airspace of Babylon province at the time of the explosion, according to reports from the Iraqi Air Force.

The explosion occurred at a military base in Kalsu at one o'clock in the morning (local time), killing a member of the Popular Mobilization Forces, and wounding eight others.

A technical committee from the Civil Defense and other authorities was formed to investigate the causes of the explosion at the site, and the surroundings of the incident area.

Iraqi security authorities had announced yesterday that a bombing targeted the Kalsu military base, which includes the headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Babylon, but they affirmed that things were under control at the base. (end)

