Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidya Balan's Movie Sees Slow Start Amid BOGO Offer, Mints ₹50 Lakh

- Live Mint) "Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Bollywood's romantic comedy 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' starring Vidya Balan was released in theatres on Friday, April 19, which clashed with first phase of Lok Sabha election day the first day, the film minted ₹0.5 crore net, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. On Friday, the movie registered 9.10% overall occupancy in Hindi language as Chennai city witnessed maximum 2D occupancy on April 19 read: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office collection Day 1: Dibakar Banerjee's film mints ₹15 lakhFilm trade analyst, Sumit Kadel gave a four star rating to the movie. In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), he stated,“Despite securing only half the screens of Madgaon Express, #DoAurDoPyaar matches the collection of other releases like 12th Fail, Madgaon Express, and Lapata Ladies, clocking INR 80 lakhs net on its opening day in India.”Also read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar's movie drop on election day, mints only ₹1.3 croreFilm trade analyst, Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X said,“'DO AUR DO PYAAR' OPTS FOR SMART, FOCUSED RELEASE STRATEGY... BOGO OFFER ANNOUNCED... The pre-release buzz is positive, the anticipation is building up... #DoAurDoPyaar releases in 814 screens worldwide...”Also read: OTT releases this week: From Article 370 to Appu & Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2; movies, web series to watch over the weekendHe added, \"Team #DADP has announced #Buy1Get1 [#BOGO] free ticket offer. #DADP is releasing in the following international markets: #USA, #UK and #Ireland, #UAE and #GCC, #Australia, #NewZealand, #Fiji, #Germany, #SouthAfrica, #Singapore, #Netherlands and #Caribbean.\"About Do Aur Do PyaarDirected by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Vidya Balan starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar boasts a stellar cast including Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D' Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.
Produced under the banner house Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment, this romantic drama showcases a modern twist to the traditional love narratives and carries the tagline \"Let Love Confuse You.\" Vidya Balan plays the role of Kavya and Pratik Gandhi plays the role of Ani as the film depicts the complexities of love and betrayal.
