Uttar Pradesh, India, 20th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , We are delighted to unveil the inaugural TransportNext Awards, Conference & Expo , a groundbreaking event set against the dynamic backdrop of Singapore. In collaboration with Next Business Media , we are proud to introduce the TransportNext Awards, Conference & Expo, building upon the tremendous success of the previous six FiNext conferences .

Our goal is to create an inclusive platform that unites transportation and technology stakeholders, including startups, SMEs, investors, and institutions. Together, we aim to drive industry progress and foster meaningful connections in the ever-evolving landscape of transportation.

With a rich tapestry of topics spanning transportation security, smart mobility, sustainability, and technological innovations, our conference goes beyond a mere gathering. It serves as a vibrant ecosystem for knowledge exchange, strategic alliances, and innovation among industry pioneers, thought leaders, and enthusiasts alike.

We envision the TransportNext Awards, Conference & Expo as a pivotal force in shaping the future of transportation technology. By promoting collaboration, innovation, and shared learning, we aspire to propel the industry forward into a new era of possibilities.

Join us at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, in Singapore on October 10th and 11th, 2024, for an unforgettable experience. Expect insightful conference sessions, an engaging expo showcasing cutting-edge solutions, and the prestigious Excellence in Transportation Awards ceremony. Together, let's honor the visionaries reshaping transportation practices, explore the latest trends in transport tech, and engage with industry leaders at the forefront of innovation.

Anas Jawed , Advisor of Next Business Media, underscores our commitment to fostering collaboration and driving technological innovation through the TransportNext Awards, Conference & Expo. Positioned as a central catalyst, this event aims to cultivate a global community dedicated to reshaping the transportation sector and igniting a movement toward redefining its future. Bringing together leading minds and pioneers in Transportation Technology, the conference celebrates excellence through prestigious awards, insightful sessions, and cutting-edge solutions, promising to be a transformative event shaping the future of transportation.

Here are some of the confirmed speakers for the Singapore event:



Kenneth Tan: General Manager & Head of Supply Chain, Tionale Pte Ltd.

Dennis Stein : VP Logistics and Information Mangement Fraport Ground Services

Patrick Wong: Managing Director, GoGoX Singapore | Strategy, Startup, Leadership

Rama Vignesh Supramanian : Amea Log ops,Mondelez International

Manuel Baeuml: Head of AWS Supply Chain & Logistics Asia Pacific Wolfgang Lehmacher: Founder and Host, Supply Chain Innovation, Network, Anchor Group

Embark on an immersive journey that promises a transformative experience! Seize the opportunity to secure your spot at the TransportNext Awards, Conference & Expo now, and position yourself as an essential contributor to shaping the future landscape of transportation. Join us as we celebrate excellence, delve into insightful sessions, and explore cutting-edge solutions that will redefine the future of transportation.

To secure your spot and access comprehensive details, kindly visit our official website at , or connect with our dedicated team. This is your chance to be at the forefront of transportation innovation-don't miss out! Join us in this groundbreaking event and immerse yourself in the forefront of advancements that are reshaping the trajectory of transportation.