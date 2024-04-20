Another Blast Rocks Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another explosion rang out in Zaporizhzhia on Saturday following several blasts reported earlier today.
That's according to Ivan Fedorov , head of the regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.
"Explosion in Zaporizhzhia," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.
The official provided no details of the attack in his initial report. Read also:
Russian missile strike targets industrial infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia
Earlier, Fedorov had warned residents of a ballistic threat for Zaporizhzhia region.
As reported, the Russian invasion forces shelled Zaporizhzhia region 291 times in the past day, leaving a number of residential buildings damaged.
