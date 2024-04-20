Another Blast Rocks Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another explosion rang out in Zaporizhzhia on Saturday following several blasts reported earlier today.

That's according to Ivan Fedorov , head of the regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Explosion in Zaporizhzhia," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

The official provided no details of the attack in his initial report.

Earlier, Fedorov had warned residents of a ballistic threat for Zaporizhzhia region.

As reported, the Russian invasion forces shelled Zaporizhzhia region 291 times in the past day, leaving a number of residential buildings damaged.