Another Russian Strike Targets Dnipropetrovsk Region

The Russian invasion forces launched another strike at Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region.

That's according to Serhii Lysak , chief of the regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy attacked our region, again. It was loud in the Kamianka district," Lysak wrote.

According to the official, the details of the enemy strike are currently being clarified.

As reported earlier, air defense forces shot down an enemy drone over the Synelnyky district, Dnipropetrovsk region.

On April 19, Dnipropetrovsk region was subjected to massive Russian missile attacks. Eight people were killed, including two children. At least 29 were injured.

April 20 was declared the Day of Mourning for those killed by Russian strikes in the region.