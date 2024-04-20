Intel Chief, Church Primate Talk Chaplaincy, Spiritual Support For Troops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On April 19, Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epifaniy, met in his residence, the Metropolitan House, with the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov. During the meeting, the parties discussed the spiritual support for Ukrainian soldiers and the development of chaplaincy in the Army.

That's according to the press service of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

During the meeting, the two discussed the latest battlefield developments, spiritual support for Ukrainian soldiers, and cooperation for the further development of chaplaincy.

Budanov and Epifaniy discuss the spiritual support for soldiers and the development of chaplaincy/Photo: OCU

In addition, the parties spoke of inter-religious and inter-Christian relations and the socio-economic situation of Ukraine.

"Every day, the ongoing brutal attack by the Russian aggressor taking the lives of Ukraine's best sons and daughters. It is our duty to pray, support the spiritual strength of our brave soldiers, and help them in every possible way. May the Lord strengthen and protect all of you on this difficult but noble path of selfless protection of the people of Ukraine. Freedom is a precious gift of God that should be protected for the sake of future generations," said Metropolitan Epifaniy.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Metropolitan Epifaniy, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, and Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, previously met in November 2023, discussing comprehensive, including spiritual support for Ukrainian soldiers.

