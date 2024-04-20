Person Killed In Kherson Region Yesterday Due To Enemy Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, a person was killed in enemy shelling yesterday, and residential buildings, a critical infrastructure facility, and a gas pipeline were damaged.
The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"The Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, a high-rise building and two private houses were damaged. They hit a critical infrastructure facility and a gas pipeline. The gas leak has been blocked, there are no fires or threats," Prokudin wrote. Read also:
Russians shell Kherson
again, killing elderly woman
According to him, one person died as a result of Russian aggression.
In total, over the past day, the enemy fired at Naddniprianske, Zelenivka, Inzhenerne, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Tiahynka, Beryslav, Mykhailivka, Kizomys, Veletenske, Antonivka, Odradokamianka, Stanisla, and the city of Kherson.
As reported, yesterday the enemy fired at 15 settlements in the region and the city of Kherson. Three people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.
MENAFN20042024000193011044ID1108117578
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.