Person Killed In Kherson Region Yesterday Due To Enemy Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, a person was killed in enemy shelling yesterday, and residential buildings, a critical infrastructure facility, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, a high-rise building and two private houses were damaged. They hit a critical infrastructure facility and a gas pipeline. The gas leak has been blocked, there are no fires or threats," Prokudin wrote.

Russians shellagain, killing elderly woman

According to him, one person died as a result of Russian aggression.

In total, over the past day, the enemy fired at Naddniprianske, Zelenivka, Inzhenerne, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Tiahynka, Beryslav, Mykhailivka, Kizomys, Veletenske, Antonivka, Odradokamianka, Stanisla, and the city of Kherson.

As reported, yesterday the enemy fired at 15 settlements in the region and the city of Kherson. Three people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.