One Person Killed And Two Injured In Mykolaiv Region Due To Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Mykolaiv region, a woman was killed by enemy shelling over the past day, and two more people were injured, including a 14-year-old boy.
The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"A woman was killed in yesterday's attack in the village of Solonchaky. A 14-year-old boy and an elderly man were injured. Both injured are currently in hospital, their condition is stable. They are receiving all necessary medical care. A residential building was also damaged," Kim wrote. Read also:
USAID delivers seven power transformers to Mykolaiv
According to him, yesterday, at 1:17 p.m., the water area of the Ochakiv community was also shelled. There were no casualties.
In addition, three times during the day on April 19 and April 20 at 06:21 a.m., the enemy fired artillery at the territory of the Kutsurub community.
And on the night of April 20, the Air Defense Forces destroyed a Russian reconnaissance UAV in the Mykolaiv region.
As reported, on April 18, the enemy attacked the Kutsurub community with a Lancet UAV. A hit was recorded on an outbuilding. The Russians also fired artillery shells at the water area of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.
MENAFN20042024000193011044ID1108117577
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.