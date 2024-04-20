One Person Killed And Two Injured In Mykolaiv Region Due To Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Mykolaiv region, a woman was killed by enemy shelling over the past day, and two more people were injured, including a 14-year-old boy.

The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"A woman was killed in yesterday's attack in the village of Solonchaky. A 14-year-old boy and an elderly man were injured. Both injured are currently in hospital, their condition is stable. They are receiving all necessary medical care. A residential building was also damaged," Kim wrote.

According to him, yesterday, at 1:17 p.m., the water area of the Ochakiv community was also shelled. There were no casualties.

In addition, three times during the day on April 19 and April 20 at 06:21 a.m., the enemy fired artillery at the territory of the Kutsurub community.

And on the night of April 20, the Air Defense Forces destroyed a Russian reconnaissance UAV in the Mykolaiv region.

As reported, on April 18, the enemy attacked the Kutsurub community with a Lancet UAV. A hit was recorded on an outbuilding. The Russians also fired artillery shells at the water area of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.