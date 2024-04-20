Four Civilians Injured In Donetsk Region Due To Shelling Over Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four people were injured in the Donetsk region over the past day, April 19, as a result of enemy shelling.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"On April 19, Russians injured four residents of the Donetsk region," Filashkin wrote.

According to him, people were injured in Krasnohorivka, Ukrainka, New York, and Druzhkivka.

The total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region is excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported, the previous day, April 18, Russians killed four residents of the Donetsk region: two in Krasnohorivka, one in Selidove and Ocheretyne.