Missile Strike On The Dnipro: Rescue Operations Completed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Emergency rescue operations have been completed at the site of a residential building in the center of Dnipro that was destroyed by enemy shelling on April 19, and rescuers have recovered the body of another dead man from the rubble.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Dnipro. At night, rescuers unblocked the body of a dead man from under the rubble of a high-rise building," the report says.

As noted, a total of three people died and 24 were injured as a result of the Russian attack in the city.

The SES rescued 12 people. Another 51 people received help from SES psychologists.

A total of 101 rescuers and 20 units of SES equipment were working at the scene.

Woman's body recovered from rubble of high-rise building in Dnipropetrovsk region

In total, eight people were killed, including two children, and 34 people were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region on April 19 as a result of Russian attacks. One child was among the injured.

As reported, at night and in the morning of April 19, the Dnipropetrovsk region was subjected to massive missile attacks by the Russian Federation. Eight people were killed, including two children. At least 29 people were injured. Dnipro declared April 20 a day of mourning for those killed by Russian strikes.