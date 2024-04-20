Kuwait Chairs Meeting Of Arab Media Excellence Award Committee

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 20 (KUNA) -- Arab League General Secretariat announced Saturday that the Arab Media Excellence Award jury will hold a three-day meeting as of Monday headed by Kuwait with the participation of representatives of committee members.

Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Media and Communication Sector of the League Ambassador Ahmed Khattabi said in a statement that the meeting comes within the framework of implementing the recommendations issued by the (18) regular session of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Information Ministers, held in Libya on December 24, related to the item "Encouraging Quality" to enhance capabilities of Arab media professionals.

He added that the slogan of the committee is "Communicating Crises, Disasters and Risks" comes in line with the crises and disasters that the Arab region has recently witnessed, including the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the deteriorating humanitarian conditions it has left behind.

He pointed that the Technical Secretariat of the Council of Arab Information Ministers has so far received nearly 100 works in the various categories of the award, including television, radio, journalistic, and digital media works.

This award aims to highlight distinguished media models in the Arab world and support their appreciated efforts in the media field, especially highlight their constructive contributions that concern the Arab nation.

The jury includes representatives from Egypt, Bahrain, Djibouti, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Sudan, Iraq, Somalia and Morocco. (end)

