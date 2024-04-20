XVC Tech Announces Strategic Investment In Tradetogether To Enhance Web3 Wealth Management

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 19th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , XVC Tech, has invested in TradeTogether, a leading Web3 wealth manager based in Singapore. The venture capital firm founded by the creators of the XDC Network blockchain.

XDC Network's ecosystem includes RWA dApps focusing on Private Credit (TradeFinex), Trade Finance (XDC Trade Network), tokenized gold (Comtech Gold) and tokenized US Treasuries (Yieldteq powered by Tradeteq).

Ritesh Kakkad, co-founder of XVC Tech, noted,“TradeTogether approached XVC with a strong emphasis on compliance, which is key in sectors like private credit and trade finance. We believe this focus on compliance will attract more institutional adoption, leading to increased utilization of the XDC Network's use cases.”

Added TradeTogether's CEO Geoff Ira,“XDC Network is a robust Enterprise-grade Layer 1 blockchain with a strong focus on Real-World Assets (RWA). We eagerly anticipate collaborating with XDC and its ecosystem of dApps to develop top-tier Web3-centric funds, driving intelligent capital into RWAs and Web3, while adhering to regulatory compliance standards.”

TradeTogether introduces two innovative investment options.

Firstly, the TradeTogether Bitcoin Advantage Fund, allows clients to invest in Bitcoin with added protection against market downturns, offering a better experience than traditional ETFs.Additionally, TradeTogether provides high-net-worth individuals and financial institutions with transparent solutions in tokenized bonds and Web3 products for receivable financing, moving away from the DeFi platform model.

TradeTogether has prominent co-investors such as Orbit Startups, Tenity, Boleh Ventures and Leo Ventures. Other Angel investors who participated in TradeTogether's funding round since it's inception includes Samuel Rhee (Chairman of Endowus), Varun Mittal (Group Head Innovation Singlife), Reuben Lai (Former Senior MD Grab Financial Group), Mx Kuok (KUOK Family), E. BABA de Rothschild (EGR Partners), Chandrima Das (Ex bento founder acquired by Grab), Nicolas Gallet (Gallet Capital), David Bachelier (CEO Asia at Flowdesk).

About XVC Tech

Founded by the co-founders of XDC Network, Atul Khekade and Ritesh Kakkad, XVC Tech is a US $125mn Fund focussed on exploring investment opportunities in NextGen Technology Solutions. Portfolio companies include DeGaming, a decentralized i-gaming infrastructure protocol, Bolero, a platform fractionalizing IP of music assets via smart contracts or Truflation, an oracle for RWA, indexes and inflation.

Current areas of focus include RWA, Web3 infrastructure, AI and DePIN. Are you a Web3 startup looking to make an impact? We're actively seeking new investment opportunities. Visit us at XVC to learn more and get in touch!

About XDC Network

The XDC Network is an open-source, carbon-neutral, enterprise-grade, EVM-compatible, Layer 1 blockchain, operational since 2019 focusing on Enterprise use cases such as Trade Finance, Payment and RWA tokenization. More details at: Xinfin

About TradeTogether

TradeTogether Pte Ltd is a pioneering Web3 digital asset management company based in Singapore. Operating under a regulatory exemption since October 25, 2021, TradeTogether is at the forefront of innovative financial solutions in the digital asset space. Led by CEO Geoff Ira, who has a strong background in the financial and banking industry. For more information, visit TradeTogether