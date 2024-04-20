Indian Visa For The Us, German, Canadian And French Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA FOR US CITIZENS

India has introduced an electronic visa system called Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) in 2014, enabling travelers from over 169 nations to request visas through the internet. This electronic visa can be used by American visitors for tourism, business, and medical purposes. Those in the United States wishing to travel to India for leisure and sightseeing need to request a Tourist e-Visa. This particular visa is categorized into three groups, each having their own validity period and length of stay in India. American citizens holding a Short-Term Tourist eVisa are permitted to remain in India for a maximum of 30 days starting from their entry date. This kind is unable to be altered or expanded in any manner. Business e-Visa: This specific e-Visa allows American citizens to travel to India for business or trade reasons. You can stay in India for up to 365 days from the date of issue of the ETA and enter India as many times as you like. However, you may not stay here for more than 180 consecutive days on any one visit. Medical and Medical Assistant e-Visa: Americans who require medical treatment or are accompanying patients receiving treatment in India can apply for an e-Visa for Medical and Medical Assistant online. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for up to 60 days from your arrival date and allows you to enter the country a total of three times. The India e-Visa makes it easy for American travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. American travelers need to meet some requirements to apply for India Visa online.







DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR INDIAN E-VISA FOR US CITIZENS



A valid Passport with at least six months' validity from the expected date of arrival.

You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

A valid Email address to receive the Indian e-Visa in their Inbox.

Full name (as it appears on your passport)

Passport Personal Details Scan Last Page of Passport (if applicable)

INDIAN VISA FOR FRENCH CITIZENS

Every French citizen planning to travel to India must secure a visa, regardless of their reason for visit or how long they intend to stay. Starting from 2014, it has been possible for French nationals to request an Indian visa through the Online Application Form provided by the Government of India. The Indian government has established a platform that enables residents from 169 nations, including France, to seek visas. French citizens now have two choices for obtaining a visa to India: either go to the embassy in person or apply for an e-Visa online. French nationals often receive a multi-entry Indian e-Visa. The e-Visa system makes it faster and simpler to process visas for traveling to India. French people can now apply for an Indian visa online for a variety of short-term visits and purposes. For tourism purposes, French travelers may stay in India for up to 90 days each entry, which is valid for one year from the date of issuance. A double-entry visa is also available for stays of up to 30 days. It also permits a total stay of up to 180 days for business objectives, such as recruiting and attending meetings, seminars, or conferences. Valid for 1 year after approval. For French nationals wishing to receive treatment in India for a serious medical condition e.g. cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, gene therapy and organ transplantation. Please note that the e-medical visas for India from France are triple-entry visas, not multiple-entry visas. They entitle you to a continuous stay of 60 days per entry and are valid for 120 days from the date of issue. Second and third entries into India on a Medical e-Visa must be made within 60 days of the first. Submitting an application for an India e-Visa from France takes only a few minutes and can only be completed online. This can be done online from the comfort of your own home using a device with an internet connection.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF FRANCE



A French passport valid for at least 6 months from the intended arrival date in India, containing at least 2 blank pages.

Digital copy of the biographical page of the same passport.

Passport Personal Details Scan.

A valid e-mail address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees. Last Page of Passport (if Applicable).

INDIAN VISA FOR GERMAN CITIZENS

The government of India has established a system which enables residents of 169 nations, including Germany, to request tourist visas. Starting in 2014, German residents have had the option to request an Indian visa online without the need to provide any additional paperwork. The India e-Visa is seen as the best option for German citizens to easily apply for a Tourist, Business, or Medical Treatment e-Visa. Electronic Tourist Visa: An e-visa suitable for multiple entries and permitting stays of up to 90 days per entry, with a validity of one year from the approval date. Additionally, there is the option of obtaining a double-entry tourist visa allowing for a maximum stay of 30 days. E-Visa for Business – Offered for participation in meetings and conferences, hiring staff, and signing contracts in India. A multiple-entry visa allows a total stay of 180 days and is valid for 1 year from the date of issue. Medical e-Visa: Can be issued as a visa for patients seeking medical treatment in India or as a visa for up to 2 companions of the patient. It is a triple entry visa allowing consecutive stays of 60 days per entry and is valid for 120 days from approval. Only available as a child patient visa. German citizens traveling to India must meet the country's entry requirements, including a valid visa. The application system allows German travelers to authorize their visit to India from the comfort of their own home. The entire process of applying for Indian Visa from Germany can be done online.

Required Documents for Indian Visa for Germans Citizens



Passport: Your document must be valid for at least six months in order to process your travel document. Applicants will need to submit a colored scanned copy of their biographical passport pages.

Digital photo: You must present a passport photo. These must comply with the official regulations.

E-mail address: An email address is required to deliver confirmation of your electronic visa. Payment method: You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

INDIAN VISA FOR CANADIAN CITIZENS

Canadians have the option to obtain an e-Visa for most short-term travels. People from more than 170 nations, Canada included, are eligible for an India e-Visa. You have the option to request a visa online for tourism, business, or medical purposes. Canadian citizens must possess a valid visa prior to entering India in accordance with the Indian visa policy. Since 2014, Canadian citizens have had access to an online application form for Indian visas provided by the Indian government. This is done by using a web-based application. A digital travel permit issued by the Indian government is known as an electronic visa (e-Visa). The kind of visa you need is determined by why you are traveling and how long you plan to be in the country. The India Tourist e-Visa permits Canadians to vacation in India. It allows you to participate in tourist and leisure activities while visiting the country. Canadian Tourist eVisa for India – Enables Canadian passport holders to enter India many times. It is valid for 365 days from the date of issue. Allows Canadians to stay up to 180 days. Canadians also have the option of obtaining a double-entry tourist visa online, allowing 2 entries into India and a total stay of up to 30 days. The India Business eVisa allows Canadian citizens to travel to India on business. It also facilitates a range of business-related activities, including attending conferences, establishing new companies in the country, and hiring staff. It authorizes Canadian holders for multiple entry into India. Valid for 1 year from date of issue. Grants Canadian citizens the right to stay in India for up to 180 days. There are two types of Indian Medical e-Visa for Canadians: Medical Patient e-Visa and Medical Attendant e-Visa. The first allows Canadians to travel to India for medical treatment. The second can be obtained by up to 2 fellow travelers. As a rule, it is friends or relatives who accompany the patient. Canadians can enter India three times (the second and third trips must be no more than 60 days after the first). It is valid for 120 days from the date of issue. Canadian citizens can stay up to 60 days per visit. Holders of passports issued by Canada can apply for an Indian e-Visa online. This electronic system makes it quick and easy to obtain an Indian Visa from Canada. Applicants simply enter their details into an online questionnaire and receive the e-Visa by email.

Required Documents for Canadians Citizens



A Canadian passport that will be valid for at least 6 months after arriving in India.

Digital copy (scan) of the bio page of the Canadian passport.

Passport-style photograph of the Canadian applicant.

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid Email address to receive the India e-Visa in their Inbox.

INDIAN VISA AIRPORTS FOR ENTRY

In order to obtain an India Business or Tourist e-Visa, it is necessary to abide by the Indian e-Visa Immigration Regulations, which stipulate arrival in India through designated airports and ports by air or cruise. Having a multiple-entry e-Visa allows you to make consecutive visits through various airports or seaports. When departing from India, you have the option of selecting from four transportation options: air, cruise, train, or bus. Remember that an e-Visa permits entry into India solely by air or sea. Keeping track of the approved airports and seaports is essential because they are regularly updated every few months. We recommend visiting and bookmarking the official website regularly for the latest information. According to the decision of the Indian immigration officials, this list will be revised in the next months to include other airports and seaports.

e-Visa India Authorized Entry Ports

Ahmedabad (AMD)

Amritsar (ATQ)

Bagdogra (IXB)

Bengaluru (BLR)

Bhubaneshwar (BBI)

Calicut (CCJ)

Chandigarh (IXC)

Chennai (MAA)

Cochin (COK)

Coimbatore (CJB)

Delhi (DEL)

Gaya (GAY)

Goa (GOI)

Guwahati (GAU)

Hyderabad (HYD)

Jaipur (JAI)

Kannur (CNN)

Kolkata (CCU)

Lucknow (LKO)

Madurai Airport (IXM)

Mangalore (IXE)

Mumbai (BOM)

Nagpur (NAG)

Portblair (IXZ)

Pune (PNQ)

Tiruchirapalli (TRZ)

Trivandrum (TRV)

Varanasi (VNS)

Vishakhapatnam (VTZ)