Indian Visa For Greek, Malaysian, Croatia, Japanese And Latvian Citizens

Greek citizens have been able to submit visa applications for India online since 2014. At present, people from 169 nations are eligible to request an electronic visa for India. Any of the three Indian eVisas currently offered may be requested by all Greek citizens. The Indian eVisa permits traveling and visiting family and friends in India. In addition, an e-tourist visa for India remains effective for 365 days starting from the day it is issued. Greek passport holders with a Tourist e-Visa are allowed to enter and leave India several times within their 90-day stay period. Greek citizens can participate in various activities under an India e-business visa, such as selling and trading, attending business meetings, and visiting exhibitions and fairs. Similar to the electronic visitor visa, this authorization lasts for 365 days. Greek business travelers can spend a total of 180 days in India throughout the year, which can be used at once or spread over several trips. If a Greek citizen requires medical treatment in India, they must apply for the e-Medical Visa for India. This travel document has a shorter validity period, 120 days from the date of issue, it is triple-entry and allows you to a total stay of 60 days. In order to obtain any of the above permits, Greek citizens must complete the India e-Visa Application Form. The Indian eVisa form can be completed in less than an hour, care must be taken to ensure all the details are filled out accurately as errors can result in delays or even rejection. Applicants are advised to request the visa 4 business days before leaving Greece for India.







INDIAN VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR GREEK CITIZENS



Valid passport – you will have no issues with obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, take a look at its expiry date.

Digital photo of yourself – it is preferable that the photo is as recent as possible. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white. Just scan it and upload it when you are told to.

A complete passport scan of the information page

A Valid email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite standard these days, you can use that as well.

