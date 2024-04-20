Indian Visa For Norway, Bulgarian, New Zealand, Swiss, USA Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA FOR NORWEGIAN CITIZENS

India is the most populous and intriguing country in the world. The Indian e-Visa is currently accepted in 169 nations, with Norway being one of them. Due to the Electronic Travel Authorization program, tourists can now skip the line at the Indian Embassy for visa processing since it started on November 27, 2014. A Norwegian tourist, businessperson, or cultural enthusiast can legally enter India with the use of an Indian e-Visa. A tourist visa is an e-visa that permits individuals to visit India specifically for tourism. This category enables you to visit India once and remain there for a maximum of 30 days. Business e-Visa is necessary for trips to India for business or related purposes, excluding employment. This type of visa allows you to stay in India for up to 365 days and enter and exit multiple times, each stay lasting no more than 180 days. E-Medical Visa: If you need medical treatment within India, this type is best for you as the length of stay is up to 60 days and triple entry in advance. An eligible Norwegian citizen can easily apply for the Indian e-Visa if they have a reliable internet connection, a debit/credit card and a valid passport.







Documents Required by Norwegians Citizens



A Valid passport: make sure that it is not expired when entering India.

Digital photo of yourself: this picture must be recent, and it should follow all the proper passport guidelines, including avoiding face gestures.

A complete passport scan of the information page.

Modes of payment: you can use a PayPal or credit/debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid E-mail address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

INDIAN VISA FOR NEW ZEALAND CITIZENS

One of the 170 nationalities that can apply for an online visa to India is New Zealand. New Zealand residents have had the option to submit their applications for Indian visas through online platforms since the year 2014. At present, the only way for New Zealanders to get an e-Visa for India is by applying online. Four eVisa options include: eTourist Visa, eBusiness Visa, eMedical Visa, and eMedical Attendant Visa. Travelers who fulfill the criteria are able to choose the suitable eVisa depending on the nature of their journey. In addition, New Zealand citizens have the option to request a multi-entry Indian visa, permitting travel for up to 90 days per visit and remaining valid for one year from the date of approval. On the other hand, it is possible to obtain a double-entry tourist visa which permits a 30-day stay at most. Business e-Visa is required for trips to India for business or similar purposes, excluding employment. This type of visa allows you to stay in India for up to 365 days and enter and exit multiple times, each stay lasting no more than 180 days. E-Medical Visa: If you need medical treatment within India, this type is best for you as the length of stay is up to 60 days and triple entry in advance. All the different types of e-Visas for New Zealand and India are multiple-entry travel authorizations, with the exception of the online medical visa which is triple entry visa. This online entry visa to India eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate to apply in person or wait in long lines at the border to apply for an Indian visa on arrival.

Documents Required for New Zealand Citizens



New Zealand passport with a minimum validity of 6 months from the expected date of arrival in India, containing at least 2 blank pages.

Digital image of the passport information page (also known as the biographical page)

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

A recent photograph of the applicant, passport-style You can use a Valid credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

INDIAN VISA FOR SWISS CITIZENS

Swiss citizens are required to get a visa prior to their trip to India. In 2014, India introduced the e-Visa program, enabling citizens of 169 nations, such as Switzerland, to request a tourist, medical, or business visa through the internet. Swiss citizens can utilize this authoritative paper for traveling to and within India. Swiss individuals have the option to request an e-visa, a tourist visa, a business visa, or a medical visa based on the reason for their travel. There are two different tourist visas available for Swiss citizens. The 1-Month Tourist eVisa permits two visits to India and remains valid for a duration of 30 days. They are allowed to remain in the country for up to 30 days. The 1 Year Indian Tourist eVisa is valid for Swiss travelers for one year starting from the date it is issued. There is no limit to the number of times you can enter within a 365-day period, and you can remain for a maximum of 90 consecutive days upon entry. The validity period of the India Business Visa for Swiss Citizens is also one year. However, the length of stay in India on a business visa is longer. Citizens of Switzerland can stay in India for up to 180 days with the e-business visa. It can be 180 consecutive days or a total of 180 days for multiple trips. This e-Visa is electronically linked to your passport. Applying for Indian Visa for Swiss citizens is easier than ever. Applying for Indian Visa for Swiss Citizens is a simple and quick process that can be completed in about 15 minutes from anywhere in the country as long as the applicant has an internet connection.

Requirement for Indian Visa for Swiss citizens



Passport – Passport, at least six months of remaining validity from the date of intended arrival. Two blank passport pages for stamps.

Digital photo of yourself – it is recommended that the photo is recently taken. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white.

A scanned passport with its information page

A Valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. Modes of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite popular, you can use that as well.

INDIAN VISA FOR US CITIZENS

The ETA system, introduced in 2014, enables individuals from over 169 countries to electronically request visas. The United States has the capability to fill out an online visa application for individuals going on trips, conducting business, or seeking medical treatment. Americans are required to acquire a Tourist e-Visa in order to visit and engage in leisure activities in India. Three different tourist e-Visas are offered, each with varying validity periods and permitted durations of stay in India. American nationals holding a Short-Term Tourist eVisa are allowed to remain in India for a maximum of 30 days upon their arrival. This kind cannot be elevated or modified in any manner. American citizens have the option to travel to India with an e-Visa for purposes related to business or trade. From the date the ETA was issued, you are permitted to enter India as many times as you like and remain there for up to 365 days. However, you may not stay here for more than 180 consecutive days on any one visit. Medical and Medical Assistant e-Visa: Americans who require medical treatment or are accompanying patients receiving treatment in India can apply for an e-Visa for Medical and Medical Assistant online. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for up to 60 days from your arrival date and allows you to enter the country a total of three times. The India e-Visa makes it easy for American travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. American travelers need to meet some requirements to apply for India Visa online.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR INDIAN E-VISA FOR US CITIZENS



A valid Passport with at least six months' validity from the expected date of arrival.

You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

A valid Email address to receive the Indian e-Visa in their Inbox.

Full name (as it appears on your passport)

Passport Personal Details Scan Last Page of Passport (if applicable)

INDIAN VISA FOR BULGARIAN CITIZENS

India, located in South Asia, is renowned as a premier tourist destination. To attract more visitors to this subcontinent, the government has implemented the e-Visa program. Citizens of Bulgaria, as well as individuals from 169 other nations, are now eligible to request an e-Visa for traveling to India. Starting from 2014, the online visa application system of the Indian government has been available to Bulgarian citizens. The reason for your trip will dictate the specific e-Visa type required. If you are going on vacation, working, or visiting relatives, you can request an electronic tourist visa. This visa permits two entries and a 30-day period of stay, commencing upon arrival. It should be emphasized that the e-Business Visa is not intended for employment, but rather for engaging in business or trade endeavors in India. You can stay in India for up to 365 days with this multiple-entry visa, with a maximum continuous stay of 180 days per trip. e-Medical Visa + Medical Attendant: This type of e-Visa is used when you need to receive medical treatments in India, including yoga and physical therapy. You can stay in India for up to 60 days and enter the country three times. The process of obtaining an Indian e-Visa is very simple and is entirely online, eliminating the need to visit a local Embassy or Consulate.

Indian Visa Document requirements for Bulgarian Citizens



A valid passport with a minimum validity of 6 months after arrival and has two blank pages.

A complete Passport details scan.

Applicant recent photo.

A valid email address to receive the e-Visa in their Inbox. You can use multiple Payment methods such as credit/debit card or use a PayPal account.