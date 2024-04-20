Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 3 CANCELLED 

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) It is noteworthy to mention that this transpires concurrently with Salman

Khan's

recent media attention regarding gunfire outside his apartments in Mumbai.

The producers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 have removed the post announcing Salman Khan's forthcoming season.

Endemol Shine India, the production company behind Bigg Boss, announced Bigg Boss OTT 3 via its official Instagram account earlier this week.

A poster

was

A poster was shared, featuring Salman gesturing towards the audience while posing, "Who would you like to see on Bigg Boss OTT?" The post, nevertheless, has been removed.

It is noteworthy to mention that this transpires concurrently with Salman Khan's recent media attention regarding gunfire outside his apartments in Mumbai.

Subsequently, Salman Khan's protection was also heightened. Previously, the actor held two PSOs.

Now, 11 officers, two escort vehicles, and 2 operatives have been assigned to him under the Y+ security category.

