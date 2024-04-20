Animal 2: 'Bigger And Wilder' Says Sandeep Reddy Vanga; Ranbir Kapoor To Start Shooting In 2026

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Following the tremendous triumph of Animal, admirers of Ranbir Kapoor greatly anticipate the sequel film

Animal

Park. However, they

will have to

endure a brief delay in the

film's

release. During his recent attendance at an award ceremony in Mumbai, Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga divulged a noteworthy development regarding the

film's

sequel, albeit with the caveat that production will not commence until 2026.

“This is going to be bigger and wilder than Animal,”

Vanga said

as

quoted by TOI and then added,

“The shooting of the film will begin by 2026.”

In the past, Instant Bollywood reported that Vicky

Kaushal's

participation in the sequel to the Animal Park film was highly probable. Vicky Kaushal is reportedly

being considered

for

a negative character in the

film

Animal Park. Although no official confirmation has

been made

at this time,

Vicky's

on-screen altercation with Ranbir will undoubtedly be intriguing to observe. In the initial portion of the film, Bobby Deol portrayed the antagonist.

Animal (January 1, 2023) was a film about the antagonistic relationship between a man and his father. Ranbir portrayed the antihero Vijay, who would do anything to defend his father, including using a machine gun to eliminate two hundred individuals. Nevertheless, notwithstanding his exertions, he encountered difficulty obtaining his emotionally distant

father's

(portrayed by Anil Kapoor) endorsement. Additionally, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri played pivotal roles in the film.

Although Animal amassed more than Rs 900 crore at the box office globally, it was criticised by

a number of

individuals for being

"misogynistic."

On social media, the film ignited

a

controversy, with numerous users criticising the director for his performance as Vijay.