Animal 2: 'Bigger And Wilder' Says Sandeep Reddy Vanga; Ranbir Kapoor To Start Shooting In 2026

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Following the tremendous triumph of Animal, admirers of Ranbir Kapoor greatly anticipate the sequel film
Animal
Park. However, they
will have to
endure a brief delay in the
film's
release. During his recent attendance at an award ceremony in Mumbai, Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga divulged a noteworthy development regarding the
film's
sequel, albeit with the caveat that production will not commence until 2026.
“This is going to be bigger and wilder than Animal,”
Vanga said
as
quoted by TOI and then added,
“The shooting of the film will begin by 2026.”
In the past, Instant Bollywood reported that Vicky
Kaushal's
participation in the sequel to the Animal Park film was highly probable. Vicky Kaushal is reportedly
being considered
for
a negative character in the
film
Animal Park. Although no official confirmation has
been made
at this time,
Vicky's
on-screen altercation with Ranbir will undoubtedly be intriguing to observe. In the initial portion of the film, Bobby Deol portrayed the antagonist.
Animal (January 1, 2023) was a film about the antagonistic relationship between a man and his father. Ranbir portrayed the antihero Vijay, who would do anything to defend his father, including using a machine gun to eliminate two hundred individuals. Nevertheless, notwithstanding his exertions, he encountered difficulty obtaining his emotionally distant
father's
(portrayed by Anil Kapoor) endorsement. Additionally, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri played pivotal roles in the film.
Although Animal amassed more than Rs 900 crore at the box office globally, it was criticised by
a number of
individuals for being
"misogynistic."
On social media, the film ignited
a
controversy, with numerous users criticising the director for his performance as Vijay.
