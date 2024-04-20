UP Board Class 10Th, 12Th Results 2024: UPMSP To Announce Marks Today; Here's How To Check Your Marks

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The results of high school and intermediate of the Uttar Pradesh Board will be released on Saturday (April 20), the Education Department informed.

The NIC website, nic, and the website of the Council of Secondary Education, upmsp, will both release the UP Board results at 2:00 pm. At the designated time, students can access one of the two websites to view the results.

Candidates

will need their

admit card or hall ticket, which contains their

roll number

to check the

UP Board class 12th/10th marks online. It is recommended that students

have their

hall tickets handy

before checking

their scores.

How to check your marks?



Use your browser to go to the official websites, edu or nic.

On the webpage, look for the UP Board Result 2024 notice.

Select the link for the results. either nic or edu

Select the appropriate site based on your needs: intermediate or high school results.

Put your roll number here.

Send in your login information. Get the UP Board outcome here.

To pass the tests, students need to receive at least 33% in each subject and overall. The UP Board grades students' achievement in each subject using a scale that goes from A1 (highest) to E2 (lowest).

In 2024, the board had conducted the high school and intermediate final examinations between February 22 and March 9.

A total of 55,25,308 candidates had registered for this, out of which 29,47,311 were class 10 students and 25,77,997 were class 12 students. UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 board exams were conducted in 2 shifts on all respective dates.