Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Did You Know 48,103 Contested As Independent In Lok Sabha Polls Since 1951?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the 17 Lok Sabha elections held between 1951 and 2019, a total of 48,103 independent candidates have tried their luck but only 234 managed to make it to the House, while at least 47,163 lost their deposits.

A candidate running for office without any affiliation with a political party or organization is known as an independent.

42 independent candidates were elected to the second Lok Sabha, which was elected in 1957. The first Lok Sabha, elected in 1951, had 37 independent candidates elected to the House.

1989 was the last year where there were ten or more elected independent candidates.

1991 had the fewest number of independent candidates elected to office-just one. According to data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), independent candidates with single digit victories have been in power since the 1991 elections.

The analysis also shows that in every Lok Sabha election, the candidates of national parties took up more than 60 per cent seats, the upper sealing touching even 90 per cent a few times.

The country has entered into poll mood, with the first phase of voting for the 18th Lok Sabha held on Friday.

This time, in the first two phases, a total of 1,458 independent candidates are trying their luck – 889 in the first phase and 569 in the second phase going for polls on April 26.

In total, there are 2,823 candidates in the first two phases and almost 52 per cent are independents.

In India, anybody can run in the Lok Sabha elections.

They just have to be above the age of 25 years and should not have been convicted.

In India, a legitimate voter may run from any location within the nation, with the exception of the Assam, Lakshadweep, and Sikkim autonomous districts.

In order to contest on their own, a contender must submit at least ten nomination suggestions. Additionally, a candidate for the Lok Sabha may not run from more than two constituencies.

A total of 23,739 national party candidates have run for office since 1951; 7,185 of them have been elected. There were 8,545 national party candidates who did not receive their money back.

In every election held between 1951 and 1996, more than 400 candidates from national parties were elected to the House. In 1980, a record 485 national party candidates were elected to the House, giving national parties their greatest number of MPs.

The highest number of candidates fielded by national parties collectively stood at 1,855 (in 1991) while the highest number of independent candidates contesting one election was 10,636 in 1996.

According to ECI rules, a candidate from general category contesting the Lok Sabha poll has to make a deposit of Rs 25,000 while filing the nomination. In the case of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the amount is half.

The candidate loses the deposit if they fail to get a minimum of one-sixth of the total valid votes polled, otherwise they are eligible to take back the amount.

The elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will conclude on June 1 and the counting of the votes will take place on June 4.