Congress Mocks Modi Govt's Contribution To Karnataka With Ad Featuring Empty 'Chombu', Sparks Row

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, a heated political feud has erupted between the state Congress unit and the BJP-JDS alliance over an advertisement campaign centred on mugs. The controversy arose from a recent Congress ad implying that victory for BJP-JDS candidates would result in the distribution of mugs to the public. This has sparked a fiery exchange between the rival political camps.

The BJP leaders, visibly outraged by the ad, retorted by accusing the Congress of making empty promises to the public. BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra asserted that it was their party, not Congress, that had delivered tangible benefits to the people through its guarantees. Opposition leader R. Ashok chimed in, declaring that the electorate would reciprocate by serving a dose of defeat to the Congress.

However, the Congress leaders stood firm, defending their stance. They pointed to mug's statement as a valid expression of their party's commitment to the people's welfare.

Responding to the BJP's criticism, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar dismissed the BJP's promises as mere rhetoric, labelling them as 'empty cups'. They challenged the BJP's track record, questioning whether the party in power at the centre had fulfilled any of its electoral pledges.