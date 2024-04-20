Jodie Foster Marks 10Th Anniversary With Wife At Hand And Footprint Ceremony

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 20 (IANS) Actress Jodie Foster, renowned for her roles in 'The Silence of the Lambs' and 'Taxi Driver', celebrated her 10th anniversary with her wife, Alexandra Hedison, in the most special manner.

The 61-year-old actress got her hands and feet imprinted into the ground outside the TCL Chinese Theatre during the 15th annual TCM Classic Film Festival, reports 'People' magazine.

Foster, who most recently appeared in the sports documentary 'Nyad', received support from various friends, including Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest, and her wife, Alexandra Hedison, who sat in the front row.

During her heartfelt speech, Foster acknowledged that it was the couple's 10-year anniversary and expressed gratitude to Hedison, 54, for being "so generous" and "giving up" their special day for the event.

"Like, what were you thinking? How come you didn't say no? I love you so much, and I'm so grateful for the life we have together," Foster expressed.

After the event, the Best Actress Oscar winner shared how Hedison was more than willing to adjust their anniversary plans.

The actress told 'People', "I asked her, and she was just like, 'Oh yeah, that's okay. We'll figure it out. That's okay. We'll go to dinner'. We had a good day, so we kind of made it happen yesterday, and then we got a whole weekend of fun things to do."

Reflecting on the ceremony, she added: "I thought it was just something for me, because it meant something to me as a kid, but I didn't realise it was such a big deal, and all my friends were like, 'Wait, what? What's happening?' So it's kind of great."