Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Dibakar Banerjee's Film Mints ₹15 Lakh

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The film Love Sex Aur Dhokha Part 2 has witnessed a slow start at the box office despite receiving positive reviews from critics. The sequel to Dibakar Banerjee's pathbreaking 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha has made roughly ₹15 lakh on day one of its release as per industry tracker Sacnilk on April 19, film LSD2 witnessed an overall occupancy of 5.48%. In Mumbai, with 211 shows, an occupancy of 7% was observed. In Delhi and NCR, the occupancy was 4.25% for 243 shows. In Chennai, where there were only 6 shows, the occupancy observed was 42%, the Indian Express report mentioned Kumar movie 'BMCM' numbers slump on election day, mints only ₹1.3 croreBanerjee, considered one of the most astute and politically aware filmmakers of Hindi cinema, has often touched upon social and political evils in his cinema Boys sets a new trend for southern films: mega success at home'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 features debutants Bonita Rajpurohit, Abhinav Singh, and Paritosh. The film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 explores the multifaceted realities of the internet age movies punch above their weight at the box officeThe film has showcased three stories- the first chapter (LIKE) revolves around Noor (Paritosh Tiwari), a transitioning female; the second story (SHARE), also revolves around a trans woman, Kullu (Bonita Rajpurohit) and the third chapter (DOWNLOAD) revolves around a young gamer (Abhinav Santosh Singh) whose thirst for more followers put him in trouble.

