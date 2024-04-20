Ripple CTO Is Skeptic About His Role

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Ripple's Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, has made a statement on X regarding his role in the crypto firm.

David's response came after a crypto journalist stated that he's just an employee at Ripple Labs and has no business with the XRP Ledger.

David Schwartz Speaks Out About His Loyalty To Ripple

In a recent post on X, David Schwartz, the CTO of Ripple, shared the uncertainties surrounding his role which has sparked speculation within the cryptocurrency community. According to him, XRP co-founder Chris Larsen once told him to join the XRP board because he was a loyal employee.

David Schwartz, however, stated that he's loyal to whatever earns his loyalty and he would leave if he feels that XRP doesn't deserve it. He also said that he does not have to keep working for Ripple as long as it is not“fun”.

David went further to reveal that he does hold a lot of Ripple Labs shares although he previously claimed that he's not a billionaire yet.

This statement has sparked skepticism about his role as Chief Technology Officer of XRP as it is almost clear that David might be hinting about his exit from the crypto firm. It is important to note that David Schwartz is a prominent figure in the blockchain space and his views hold weight.