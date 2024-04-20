Indian Visa Document Requirements For Business Visa, Medical Visa And United States Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA DOCUMENT REQUIREMENTS

India has put in place a system which permits eligible travelers to access the country through an electronic visa. At present, an India e-Visa is accessible to individuals from 169 different countries. This plan aims to streamline the visa application procedure in order to draw in more international tourists. Before you travel to India, make sure to get an India e-Visa, which is a digital permit allowing you to visit for business, tourism, or medical reasons. In order to obtain an Indian e-Visa, applicants must submit the necessary documents and fulfill the specified criteria. The list of necessary documents is brief, and the e-Visa application simply asks for essential paperwork and process requirements. The paperwork requirements for various e-Visa kinds may range slightly. It is critical that the information provided during the eVisa India application process corresponds exactly to the passport that will be used to travel to and enter India. This is due to the fact that the approved eVisa India will be directly linked to it. Applicants will also be required to answer a few simple background questions during the application process to determine their eligibility to enter India. The questions will be about their current employment situation and their ability to support themselves financially during their stay in India. The India e-Visa Application is easy to complete. Travelers will need their passport, email address and a debit or credit card to complete the India e-Visa Application Form.







Types of India-Visa



India e-Tourist Visa

India e-Business Visa

Medical e-Visa for India India Medical Attendant e-Visa

Documents Required for the Indian e-Visa



A Valid passport valid for at least 6 months on the expected date of arrival in India.

Passport-style photo of the applicant

A valid Email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox.

You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Business cards copy and invitation letter – This requirement applies to people who want to go to India for business and need to apply for an Indian Business e-Visa. Letter from the hospital in India – this is valid for people who apply for an Indian Medical e-Visa.

Indian visa validity and expiration



The 1 Month India Tourist Visa allows 2 entries into the country over the course of a month with a maximum stay of 30 days.

The 1-year India Tourist Visa allows multiple entries over the course of a year for a maximum stay of 90 days each.

The e-Medical Patient and e-Medical Attendant visas are valid for 30 days and can be used for first-time entry into India. The traveler can stay in the country for up to 60 days. You can also leave and return to India up to 2 times within this period. The e-business visa allows multiple entries, with each visit not exceeding 180 days.

INDIAN VISA FOR UNITED STATES CITIZENS

When preparing for a journey to India, it is crucial for travelers to acquire a visa for entry into the nation. India has introduced an electronic visa system called Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) since 2014, enabling citizens from more than 169 countries to seek visas over the internet. Travelers from the United States now have the option to obtain a short-stay e-Visa for trips to India. This electronic visa can be used by tourists, business travelers, and medical patients. American tourists are required to request a Tourist e-Visa in order to visit India for tourism and leisure purposes. Three tourist e-Visas in India differ in validity period and length of stay available. Visitors with a temporary tourist eVisa from the United States are allowed to remain in India for a maximum of 30 days upon arrival. This type cannot be modified or extended in any way. Business e-Visa: This sort of e-Visa permits Americans to enter India for the purpose of doing business or trading. You can stay in India for up to 365 days from the date of issue of the ETA and enter India as many times as you like. However, you may not stay here for more than 180 consecutive days on any one visit. Medical and Medical Assistant e-Visa: Americans who require medical treatment or are accompanying patients receiving treatment in India can apply for an e-Visa for Medical and Medical Assistant online. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for up to 60 days from your arrival date and allows you to enter the country a total of three times. The India e-Visa makes it easy for American travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. American travelers need to meet some requirements to apply for India Visa online.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR INDIAN E-VISA FOR US CITIZENS



A valid Passport with at least six months' validity from the expected date of arrival.

You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

A valid Email address to receive the Indian e-Visa in their Inbox.

Full name (as it appears on your passport)

Passport Personal Details Scan Last Page of Passport (if applicable)

INDIAN MEDICAL VISA

The e-Medical Visa is offered by the Indian government for those who are seeking medical care in the country. This eMedical Visa, also called an electronic India Medical Visa, can be obtained by travelers from more than 169 countries who wish to receive medical treatment in India. The e-Visa for India was introduced by the Government of India in November 2014 to provide an online visa option, removing the requirement to physically go to an embassy or consulate. Qualified individuals can acquire a sanctioned e-Visa for medical purposes by completing a basic internet application, enabling them to reside in India for a maximum of 60 continuous days. The India Medical e-Visa is a triple entry visa valid for 120 days from the date of issue. The second and third entries into India must be made within 60 days of the first. The requirements for the India Medical eVisa are the same as the Tourist eVisa. However, applicants must also provide a certified letter from the relevant Indian hospital or medical center.

REQUIREMENTS FOR MEDICAL VISA FOR INDIA



Applicants must have a passport issued by an eligible country to obtain the India e-Medical visa. This passport must be valid for a minimum of 6 months from the date the traveler intends to arrive in the country.

In addition, foreign nationals must provide a letter from the hospital in India where they will receive treatment.

Proof that they have the funds to cover their stay.

They must also have a return or onward ticket when applying.

A valid email address to receive the E-visa. You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Medical E-Visa fees.

Registration

Anyone traveling to India on a“Medical Visa” must register with FRRO/FRO within 14 days of arrival. The registration process is the same in most countries.

INDIAN MEDICAL ATTENDANT VISA

The healthcare sector in India is growing. India is known for providing affordable healthcare for chronic diseases, including cancer, despite being relatively low-cost compared to industrialized nations. Relatives of patients going to India for medical care can request the Indian Physician Assistant Visa, also referred to as the Indian Electronic Attendant Visa. A Physician Assistant Visa is exclusively for relatives of patients undergoing treatment in India. A valid passport and a visa are necessary for traveling to India. A Medical Assistant Visa can be awarded to up to two people who accompany an e-Medical Visa holder to India for medical treatment. The visa is only valid for 60 days and cannot be renewed. Up to two family members of an e-Medical Visa holder may be awarded a Physician Assistant Visa. Medical assistant visas are valid for the same period of time as the e-Medical visa. The e-Medical Assistant Visa, once accepted, is valid for 60 days from the date of arrival into India. Holders may stay in the nation for this period or leave and return up to two more times throughout the 60-day period. An Electronic Physician Assistant Visa is available to foreign travellers three times a year. However, this type of visa can only be used to travel with someone who has an e-Medical Visa and is undergoing medical treatment in India. Visitors must complete an online application to obtain this type of visa. Applicants must also scan the biography page of their passport to successfully apply for the Physician Assistant Visa.

Requirements for the India Medical Attendant Visa



A valid passport issued by a country that is eligible to apply for an Indian e-Visa.

The passport must not expire until at least 6 months after the intended date of entry to India and must have a minimum of 2 blank pages for stamps.

Proof of sufficient funds to support themselves.

A return or onward ticket out of the country.

A valid email address to receive the E-visa. You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the E-Visa fees.

INDIAN BUSINESS VISA

If you plan on participating in commercial or business endeavors in India, you are required to submit an application for an India Business eVisa. This visa is suitable for individuals looking to launch a business, those who travel often for extended business trips, and investors. Citizens who qualify and visit India for business reasons, like attending conferences, workshops, symposiums, training courses, contract negotiations, or meetings, can apply for the India Business Visa. The e-Visa for India was introduced by the Government of India in November 2014, allowing individuals to apply for a visa online instead of having to go to an embassy or consulate. The India Business eVisa enables qualifying individuals to remain in the nation for a maximum of 180 days. This is a multi-entry travel permission that is valid for 365 days from the date of issuance. All types of India business visas including eVisa also allow the holder to set up a business in India, buy or sell industrial or commercial products and travel to India for recruitment purposes. Eligible citizens can apply by submitting a simple online business visa form for India that can be completed in just a few minutes.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR INDIAN BUSINESS E-VISA



A colored passport-size photo.

A valid passport that does not expire for at least 3-6 months is an absolute necessity and it should have at least 2 empty pages for stamping.

A valid email address to receive the E-Visa in your Inbox.

You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the E-Visa fees.

A copy of your Business Card in PDF format (this must include your company's information, especially the corporate phone number as you will be contacted through it by the embassy). A detailed invitation letter from the host company/firm established in India or from India, stating the purpose of the travel (it must include their contact information and their logo).