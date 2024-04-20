We Consider Baku As Bridge Between Developing And Developed World, Mukhtar Babayev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties tothe UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku willbe key to planning assistance to poor countries, Azernews reports, citing the Minister of Ecologyand Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, President of COP29 MukhtarBabayev, as he telling at the interview with the AssociatedPress.

The conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, must build on last year'ssuccessful agreement to transition away from fossil fuels, notedAzerbaijan's environment minister who will serve as conferencepresident of the talks known as COP29 this fall. And this fall'smeeting must help pave the way for countries to come together in2025 on beefed-up plans to clamp down on heat-trapping gases,Babayev said.

Baku is the place to find common ground on how rich countriesmay provide financial help to poorer nations who generally don'tcontribute as much to warming but suffer more from climate change,Babayev said in a 30-minute interview with The Associated Press atthe Azerbaijan embassy in Washington.

“We need to consider any possible actions or activities to bringthe parties to be closer to each other,” Babayev said.“We considerBaku as a bridge between the developing and developed world.”