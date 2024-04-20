Fire In Russia's Smolensk Region After Drone Attack On Fuel Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Overnight Saturday, a fire broke out at the facility of Russia's fuel and energy complex in Smolensk region amid a drone attack.

That's according to a local governor, Vasiliy Anokhin , Ukrinform reports.

"At around 2:00, there was an attempted attack by Ukrainian UAVs on the facility of the fuel and energy complex in the Kardimovsky district. As a result of an air defense effort, the UAVs were shot down. However, the debris hit a fuel tank, causing a fire. Currently, the emergency service is working at the scene, extinguishing the open flame. Casualty reports are being verified," the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, energy infrastructure in Russia's Kaluga region sustained damage as a result of a drone attack overnight Saturday, April 20.