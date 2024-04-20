Fire In Russia's Smolensk Region After Drone Attack On Fuel Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Overnight Saturday, a fire broke out at the facility of Russia's fuel and energy complex in Smolensk region amid a drone attack.
That's according to a local governor, Vasiliy Anokhin , Ukrinform reports.
"At around 2:00, there was an attempted attack by Ukrainian UAVs on the facility of the fuel and energy complex in the Kardimovsky district. As a result of an air defense effort, the UAVs were shot down. However, the debris hit a fuel tank, causing a fire. Currently, the emergency service is working at the scene, extinguishing the open flame. Casualty reports are being verified," the statement reads. Read also:
As Ukrinform reported earlier, energy infrastructure in Russia's Kaluga region sustained damage as a result of a drone attack overnight Saturday, April 20.
