Russian Missile Strike Targets Industrial Infrastructure In Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian missiles hit the industrial infrastructure in the City of Zaporizhzhia.
That's according to Ivan Fedorov , chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"Russian terrorist forces once again attacked Zaporizhzhia's industrial infrastructure, launching missiles," Fedorov wrote. Read also:
According to the official, the details of the enemy strike are currently being clarified.
No casualties were reported.
The explosion in Zaporizhzhia occurred at around five in the morning.
As reported, during the past day, the invaders shelled Zaporizhzhia region 291 times. Seven settlements came under enemy fire.
